Officers are appealing for information following an incident at Bolsover Castle.

Police received reports of alleged theft at Bolsover Castle which took place between Monday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 1.

Officers launched an investigation into the incident and have today (Tuesday, July 15) released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged theft.

Anyone who can recognise the man pictured or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting occurrence number 25000385867 using any of the following methods.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.