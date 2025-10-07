Derbyshire police launch appeal over attempted street robbery
The incident happened when a man was approached by another man on Becket Well Lane, close to Vaillant Live, in Derby, at about 10.45am on Thursday 2 October.
The suspect assaulted the victim and demanded he hand over his phone.
A struggle ensued and the victim, a man aged in his 40s, sustained a neck injury before managing to leave the scene.
A man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.
The suspect is described as a man aged in his 20s with a beard who was wearing a black beanie hat, black puffer jacket which had goggles in the hood, black leggings and a bag over his shoulder.
Officers have been making extensive enquiries and are now turning to the public’s help for information.
Police would like any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
In addition, anyone who has CCTV which covers the area in which the incident took place and has not already spoken to officers, is also asked to come forward.
Information can be passed on using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 25*579088:
Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.