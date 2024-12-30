Derbyshire police launch appeal for help to find wanted man
Derbyshire police have launched an appeal for help to find Carl Walters, wanted in connection with an allegation of assault.
Despite extensive enquiries officers have been unable to locate the 44-year-old who is of no fixed address, but has links to the Derby and Long Eaton areas.
Anyone who has seen Carl, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force on any of the methods below with reference 24*702528:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.