Derbyshire police launch appeal after robber threatens delivery driver with knife
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident occurred around 5.45am on Saturday, November 23, when a delivery driver parked on Well Street, in Ripley, was approached by a man who threatened him with a knife and demanded money.
The man is described as being around six feet tall and of a stocky build. He was wearing black shoes at the time of the robbery.
Today (Friday, December 27) Derbyshire police have launched an appeal for witnesses and information.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact Derbyshire police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*698190:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.