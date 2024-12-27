Derbyshire police launch appeal after robber threatens delivery driver with knife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating a knifepoint robbery are appealing for witnesses and information.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred around 5.45am on Saturday, November 23, when a delivery driver parked on Well Street, in Ripley, was approached by a man who threatened him with a knife and demanded money.

The man is described as being around six feet tall and of a stocky build. He was wearing black shoes at the time of the robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Friday, December 27) Derbyshire police have launched an appeal for witnesses and information.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact Derbyshire police

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact Derbyshire police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*698190:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.