Derbyshire police issue warning to parents after surge in e-scooter incidents

Derbyshire Police have warned parents to “read up about the law” following an increase in children using e-scooters over Christmas and New Year.

Officers from Derbyshire police say they had seen more youngsters wrongly using the vehicles, particularly in and around Littleover. Police believe this is because vehicles have recently been bought for Christmas. Police say two children seen riding the e-scooters had escaped police despite being asked to stop, which is a traffic offence.

According to the Derbyshire police website, e-scooters are classed as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act 1988. This means the rules that apply to motor vehicles also apply to e-scooters, including the need to have a licence, insurance and tax.

But it is not currently possible to get insurance for privately owned e-scooters, which means it’s illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces, unless they are being used on private land. Anyone using a private e-scooter illegally risks having the vehicle seized by police.

Police have warned parents to “read up about the law” following an increase in children using e-scooters

However, trial/pilot schemes for e-scooters are being run by councils across the UK, making it possible for them to be used on roads and in public spaces. Anyone using a rental e-scooter on a public road or other public space must comply with road traffic legislation or face potential prosecution.

But the police say they have seen more private e-scooters being ridden across the city in recent weeks. A statement from the Littleover, Mickleover and Sunnyhill Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) warned parents to know the law about the vehicles.

The post said: “We are seeing an increase of children using e-scooters, either around King Georges Park, Sunnydale Park and in the community, this is probably due to Christmas presents. Two children even made off from police when asked to stop, which is a traffic offence.

“It is illegal for privately-owned e-scooters to be used on roads, cycle lanes, tracks and pavements. Privately owned e-scooters can only be used on private land where there is no public access and with relevant permission from the landowner.

“An e-scooter falls within the statutory definition of a motor vehicle and so is subject to road tax, insurance, registration and driver licensing. Any offences committed by the rider of an e-scooter are covered by the Road Traffic Act 1988. An e-scooter is classed as a ‘powered transporter’ and there is further guidance on the government information sheet. If parents are considering purchasing one of these for either themselves or their children, please read up about the law.”

The public warning comes just months after Derbyshire police said they had seized just 46 e-scooters between January 2022 and July 2023 – a figure branded by national public safety campaigner Sarah Gayton as “extremely low”. The figure, released following the submission of a Freedom of Information request by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), led to serious questions being asked as to whether police were doing enough to protect the public from e-scooters.

However, Derbyshire police said in response that it has issued serious penalties across the county and will continue to do so.

