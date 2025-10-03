Derbyshire Police have issued a warning to those looking for love of the dangers of romance fraud, as Married at First Sight returns to TV screens.

Romance fraud is one of the most emotionally devastating types of crime. It preys on trust, hope, and a human need for connection. Fraudsters create fake identities, build relationships over weeks or months, and then exploit their victims - not just financially, but emotionally.

Tammy Barnes, Derbyshire Fraud Protect Officer who works with victims every day said: “Nowadays, contact is possible 24/7. You can stay in that heightened state of emotional bliss around the clock - floating off to sleep after receiving a loving message and waking up to find another one waiting. The feeling of being someone’s ‘special person’, of having the promise of a future together, building hopes and dreams - it’s powerful.

“That’s why I can never truly imagine the pain, hurt, and humiliation of finding out that it was all an elaborate trick to steal money.”

On average, Tammy supports five to six victims of romance fraud every week, with losses ranging from £500 to £500,000. But she says the emotional toll is often far greater than the financial one. Victims frequently feel ashamed, isolated, and blame themselves, even though they’ve been targeted by skilled manipulators.

As viewers tune in to watch strangers fall in love, Derbyshire Police say it’s a timely reminder that real relationships - especially those formed online - require caution. If someone you’ve never met starts asking for money, sharing sob stories, or pushing for secrecy, it’s time to pause and seek advice.

The force adds: “Romance fraud is a crime. Victims deserve compassion, support, and justice. If you or someone you know may be affected, speak to your bank, report it to Action Fraud, and reach out to victim support services. You are not alone.

"Let’s keep love safe - both on screen and off. If you have concerns that someone is being a victim, offer them support and try to make them aware of the signs. Help them to take small steps in understanding what is happening, and how to protect themselves.”