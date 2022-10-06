Derbyshire police issue warning over fake energy bill support messages
Police have issued a warning over fake energy bill support messages after a spate of con attempts in Derbyshire
Officers say they have recently seen an increase in the number of reports relating to energy bill support scheme messages, identical or similar to that pictured.
Police point out that the discount for the Energy Bills Support Scheme is automatic – you do not need to apply or provide any bank details.
Read More
Read MoreCouncillor appeals for Chesterfield Royal Hospital to suspend controversial new ...
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in October - Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Derby and High Peak
-
2
Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton, Ilkeston and Matlock - in court
-
3
Councillor appeals for Chesterfield Royal Hospital to suspend controversial new parking charges
Full details of the scheme are available on the gov.uk website.