News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Derbyshire police issue warning over fake energy bill support messages

Police have issued a warning over fake energy bill support messages after a spate of con attempts in Derbyshire

By Phil Bramley
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 7:51 am - 1 min read

Officers say they have recently seen an increase in the number of reports relating to energy bill support scheme messages, identical or similar to that pictured.

Police point out that the discount for the Energy Bills Support Scheme is automatic – you do not need to apply or provide any bank details.

Read More

Read More
Councillor appeals for Chesterfield Royal Hospital to suspend controversial new ...
Police have recieved a number of reports of people being targeted by scammers in Derbyshire

Most Popular

Full details of the scheme are available on the gov.uk website.