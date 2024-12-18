Derbyshire police issue warning over criminals using Artificial Intelligence sextortion deep fakes

Derbyshire police have issued a warning over criminals using Artificial Intelligence deep fake images in sextortion blackmail demands.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology develops, it’s important to consider how criminals may also be using this in a harmful or malicious way, and to remember the importance of reporting it.

‘Sextortion’, a form of blackmail, occurs when someone threatens to share a nude or sexual image or video of you.

Criminals can also now use AI to create convincing fake images or videos, making this form of extortion even more dangerous.

These images and videos can also be known as ‘deepfakes’, where a person’s virtual likeness is manipulated into creating fake content of them saying or doing things.

Anyone can be a victim of sextortion. However, young people aged between 15 to 17, and adults aged under 30 are often most at risk.

In some cases, criminals claim they have obtained real images through hacking or gaining access to social media account. Whether real or AI-generated, these threats are serious, and it's essential to take steps to protect yourself.

Derbyshire police have issued the following advice top help keep people safe:

Make sure your social media privacy settings, and those of your children, are locked down so you’re only sharing information with people you know and trust.

Be wary of sharing any private information or images, especially with people you’ve only spoken to online.

Use unique passwords and two step verification on all your accounts and never click links on emails and messages that ask you to submit information like your passwords or personal details.

Further advice is available on our website: Sextortion | Derbyshire Constabulary

If you have been the victim of this type of crime, please report it to us, even if you feel embarrassed or betrayed. Our officers and staff are here to support you. You can report it via our non-emergency channels, including messenger on Facebook.

If you’re planning on buying tech for your kids this Christmas, make sure to have a conversation with them about being safe online and keeping their details private.

Before wrapping it up for Christmas day, take the time to research and set up security and privacy controls to keep them safe.