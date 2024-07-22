Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a warning to parents after an increase in underage drinking in the Matlock area

Officers have received numerous complaints and calls over underage drinking in multiple locations throughout Matlock, one of them being Hall Leys Park.

Poliice say children are asking adults to go into shops and buy the alcohol for them. abd have warned that if any adults are identified to be purchasing alcohol for underage children, they are committing an offence and the relevant actions will be taken.

The local safer neighbourhood team have been increasing high-visibility foot patrols throughout all hotspot locations in the Matlock area and safeguarding any young people found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Over the weekend PCSOs Hillman and Errington-Radcliffe and PC Blackburn were stopped by members of the public in the Knowleston Place area over concerns that children were acting as though they were under the influence of alcohol.

The officers carried out searches and a litre bottle of vodka was found and seized. Safeguarding referrals were completed and other relevant agencies have been contacted for further support.

Police would like to encourage members of our community to continue to report incidents and concerns such as this when involving young children to help them in safeguarding these young individuals as quickly as possible.

They have also asked local parents to ensure that the relevant safety advice is given to children around the use and intake of alcohol as a child, and the dangers and vulnerabilities around it.