Derbyshire Police issue warning after series of burglaries
Derbyshire Police are warning residents following attempted burglaries in Clowne and Barlborough.
Overnight officers have received several reports of 2-in-1 style attempted burglaries in the Clowne and Barlborough area. A 2-in-1 style burglary occurs where thieves break into a house in order to search for the car keys with a view of then stealing the vehicle.
The burglaries reported over night have targeted houses with expensive or high powered vehicles.
After the reports Derbyshire Police issued the following advice:
Don't tempt thieves! Many thieves are opportunists, don't make life easy for them. The more obstacles in their way the less likely they are to strike. I Don't leave your car keys on view on kitchen tables or hooks on walls or placed near windows or cat flaps where thieves can see and possibly reach them. I Don't leave handbags, wallets or other valuables on display I Ensure you lock all doors and windows, even when you are at home. I If no-one is home during the evening, leave a light on or a radio playing. Consider using a timing device I Don't leave tools, ladders or other implements outside, thieves could use these to gain entry to your property I Fit outside security lighting and an alarm if possible and ensure they are in working order. Always set them when you are out or go to bed. Remember to lock all gates, sheds and garage doors I Always lock you car and use devices such as steering wheel locks to make it less attractive to thieves. Fit an alarm or tracking device if you can afford to. I If you have a garage, use it. If thieves can't see your car, they can't steal it. If you don't have a garage consider fitting gates or a security post to your driveway.
If you need to report a crime you can contact Derbyshire Police on the methods below:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or online contact form
Phone – call 101
In an emrgency – call 999
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.