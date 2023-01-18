Don't tempt thieves! Many thieves are opportunists, don't make life easy for them. The more obstacles in their way the less likely they are to strike. I Don't leave your car keys on view on kitchen tables or hooks on walls or placed near windows or cat flaps where thieves can see and possibly reach them. I Don't leave handbags, wallets or other valuables on display I Ensure you lock all doors and windows, even when you are at home. I If no-one is home during the evening, leave a light on or a radio playing. Consider using a timing device I Don't leave tools, ladders or other implements outside, thieves could use these to gain entry to your property I Fit outside security lighting and an alarm if possible and ensure they are in working order. Always set them when you are out or go to bed. Remember to lock all gates, sheds and garage doors I Always lock you car and use devices such as steering wheel locks to make it less attractive to thieves. Fit an alarm or tracking device if you can afford to. I If you have a garage, use it. If thieves can't see your car, they can't steal it. If you don't have a garage consider fitting gates or a security post to your driveway.