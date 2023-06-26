Derbyshire Police issue warning after seizing car of driver caught with no insurance

It comes after a driver was stopped and found not to be covered.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said: “A driver was stopped in Shirebrook and after checks were done, the driver was found to have no insurance.

“The vehicle has been seized and the driver reported for the offence of driving with no insurance. Remember, no insurance means no car and six points on your licence if we find you.”