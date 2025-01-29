Derbyshire police issue 'wanted' appeal for woman with links to two assaults
Derbyshire police have issued an appeal for help to find Chantelle Rouse, wanted for two assaults and failing to answer police bail.
Despite extensive enquiries officers have been unable to locate Chantelle, who is believed to be in the Normanton area, close to Derby city centre.
Anyone who has seen the 33-year-old or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked not to approach her but to contact Derbyshire police, using any of the below methods quoting reference 24*529731.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.