Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Constabulary have issued a statement following a complaint made by Conservative Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the High Peak, Robert Largan.

The statement reads: “As a force we are absolutely committed to the safety of political figures in our county and during an election period that duty is even more keenly felt and considered.

"During recent weeks events have been held up and down the county without issue and we have worked with both local candidates, as well as with colleagues in the Home Office where appropriate, to ensure the safe running of these events and those who are attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Last week a man and woman were arrested and released on police bail on suspicion of witness intimidation after an incident at a hustings event in Glossopdale.

Derbyshire Constabulary have issued a statement following a complaint made by Conservative Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the High Peak, Robert Largan.

"Following that incident, the Conservative Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the High Peak, Robert Largan, made a formal complaint to the force relating to the incident at the hustings and the handling of a previous investigation of harassment.

"During that investigation the suspects had been on conditional police bail prior to being summonsed to court where they were charged with harassment without violence. They were then released on unconditional court bail - with a trial set to take place on 23 July.

"The circumstances of this change in bail and the notification of the change to Mr Largan is part of the complaint that has been made.