Derbyshire police issue scam warning - after an increase in WhatsApp accounts being taken over

Derbyshire police have issued a warning after a number of incidents involving WhatsApp accounts.

The alert has been issued after an increase in reports of WhatsApp accounts being taken over, and then friends and family of the victim subsequently being defrauded, believing they are communicating with someone they know and trust.

Police have shared the following advice: “You may receive a message or audio call via WhatsApp, from a member of a WhatsApp group chat you belong to – this could be a Church/Religious or Social group, or even a work or student group.

“Mention is made of setting up a group call or online meeting, and that you are about to receive a code. You are asked to provide the code to allow you entry to the meeting. Alternatively, they may claim to be admin cleaning up the group and ask for the code for you to remain or be removed.

“Never forward or disclose a code you receive via WhatsApp – it will be a security code for YOUR WhatsApp account, which if shared, will allow somebody else to take over YOUR account and message your friends and family in your name using your profile!”

Anyone who becomes a victim of account takeover, or loses money to this scam, is asked to report it via dedicated website. Anyone needing assistance or advice in recovering their account can email [email protected] for account recovery guidance.