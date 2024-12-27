Derbyshire police issue reassurance to residents after serious assault

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 27th Dec 2024, 07:54 GMT
Derbyshire police have reassured residents after emergency services were called to a serious assault incident.

The force received a call at 2:55pm on Christmas Day to report a serious assault at a property in Marjoram Grove, Derby. It was reported that a man had been assaulted by a teenage boy.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, and his injuries have since been described as not life changing or threatening. He has now been discharged from hospital.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said that the people involved are known to each other and explained that officefs would remain in the area making further enquiries.

