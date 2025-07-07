Derbyshire police issue plea for CCTV footage after woman sexually assaulted walking home

Derbyshire detectives investigating an incident where a woman was sexually assaulted as she walked home, have issued a new plea for CCTV and doorbell camera footage.

The assault happened in the early hours of Sunday 29 June, when a woman was assaulted by a man as she walked home in Ilkeston. She fought the man off and managed to run away.

Initial investigations focused on woodland around Cantelupe Road, where the assault was reported to have taken place at about 2.15am.

Police are now asking for footage from a different area of Ilkeston at a slightly different time of between 2am and 3.15am.

In particular, officres want to hear from anyone living in Ashdale Road, St John’s Road, Albany Street, Glebe Crescent, Greenwood Avenue, Buller Street and Shaw Street East and West.

Anyone living in that area, with CCTV or doorbell camera footage that could help the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police , quoting reference 25*377896, via:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

The man is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. He had dark hair that was slicked back but had volume on top.

He was aged in his mid-twenties and was wearing a white Nike top with a small black tick on the front. He had his nose pierced and was wearing a gold ball stud.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.