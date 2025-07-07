Derbyshire police issue plea for CCTV footage after woman sexually assaulted walking home

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 7th Jul 2025, 08:07 BST
Derbyshire detectives investigating an incident where a woman was sexually assaulted as she walked home, have issued a new plea for CCTV and doorbell camera footage.

The assault happened in the early hours of Sunday 29 June, when a woman was assaulted by a man as she walked home in Ilkeston. She fought the man off and managed to run away.

Initial investigations focused on woodland around Cantelupe Road, where the assault was reported to have taken place at about 2.15am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are now asking for footage from a different area of Ilkeston at a slightly different time of between 2am and 3.15am.

Initial investigations focused on woodland around Cantelupe Road, where the assault was reported to have taken place at aboutplaceholder image
Initial investigations focused on woodland around Cantelupe Road, where the assault was reported to have taken place at about

In particular, officres want to hear from anyone living in Ashdale Road, St John’s Road, Albany Street, Glebe Crescent, Greenwood Avenue, Buller Street and Shaw Street East and West.

Anyone living in that area, with CCTV or doorbell camera footage that could help the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police , quoting reference 25*377896, via:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

The man is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. He had dark hair that was slicked back but had volume on top.

He was aged in his mid-twenties and was wearing a white Nike top with a small black tick on the front. He had his nose pierced and was wearing a gold ball stud.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice