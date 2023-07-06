Derbyshire Police issue distraction theft warning after gold necklace stolen from elderly woman’s neck

News you can trust since 1855
Officers are advising Derbyshire residents to be vigilant following reports of distraction thefts across the county.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:24 BST

Officers were called to King Street, in Belper, on June 29, when a woman in her eighties was approached by two women claiming to be working for a charity. They took her name and address before one of the women distracted the victim and stole a gold necklace from around her neck. Officers have also had a report of a similar incident in the Ashbourne area within the last two weeks.

Following the incidents, officers appealed to residents in the county to follow a list of steps to keep themselves and their belongings safe. Residents are asked to be aware of people around them at all times and to pay attention to whom they give out personal details. If someone claims to be from a charity, it is advised to check their ID and check if they have a charity number.

Residents are asked to carry their bags close to them with the clasp facing inwards. They should be kept zipped up, so a wallet or a purse can't be seen. Officers are advising to never leave bags unattended, particularly on shopping trolleys, seats, and on the floor in changing rooms or public toilets

Officers are advising Derbyshire residents to be vigilant following reports of distraction thefts across the county.
Residents are asked to avoid carrying unnecessary valuables, documents containing personal information, or large amounts of cash and to spread their possessions about, for example, mobile phone can be kept separate from keys and or credit cards separate from a purse. Officers have urged to never carry the PIN with the cards.

Police are encouraging residents to buy a handbag or purse alarms or alternatively to get a free purse bell at community engagement and crime prevention events.

Anyone who has been a victim of a distraction theft or has information which could help with the investigation into the incidents can contact the force using any of the following methods: Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.