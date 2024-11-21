Derbyshire police issue CCTV appeal to trace man in connection with sexual assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man in connection with a sexual assault in Derby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred in Portland Street, Derby, at around 12.15 am on November 19 when a woman was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident as he may have information which could help with the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who recognises the man, as well as anyone who was in the area at the time and has any dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*689079:

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man in connection with a sexual assault in Derby.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.