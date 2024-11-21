Derbyshire police issue CCTV appeal to trace man in connection with sexual assault

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Nov 2024, 15:54 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 16:17 GMT
Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man in connection with a sexual assault in Derby.

The incident occurred in Portland Street, Derby, at around 12.15 am on November 19 when a woman was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident as he may have information which could help with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man, as well as anyone who was in the area at the time and has any dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*689079:

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man in connection with a sexual assault in Derby.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

