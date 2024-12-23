Derbyshire police issue CCTV appeal - after engagement ring stolen during burglary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers from Derbyshire police are appealing for help to trace a man in connection with a burglary.

The incident happened around 2.30 pm on October 23 when a single intruder is believed to have stolen jewellery after breaking into a house in Common Road, Huthwaite.

An engagement ring was among the items stolen, alongside a collection of pieces of jewellery including multiple gold necklaces and bracelets, earrings, a silver bracelet, and a glass brooch. A PS5 games console, controllers and games, along with pairs of trainers, were also taken during the burglary.

It has been reported that the person responsible fled the scene on an electric scooter before they got into a car and were driven away from the property.

Police have released an image of a second person they’d like to speak with in connection with the burglary.

A vehicle matching its description was found in Derbyshire soon afterwards, with a 49-year-old man arrested on suspicion of burglary and bailed with conditions while the investigation continues.

On Saturday, December 21, Nottinghamshire Police have released an image of a second person they’d like to speak to in connection with the Huthwaite burglary.

Today (December 23), Derbyshire police have shared an appeal for help to trace the man – as it is believed that he might have links to Derbyshire.

Detective Constable Francesca Brandreth said: “The victim of this break-in has understandably been left very upset about what happened.

“A very sentimental item, in this case an engagement ring, was taken from their home during the middle of the day.

“That wasn’t the only thing stolen however, with different pieces of jewellery, a games console and an electric scooter also going missing.

“Clearly this is completely unacceptable, so we’re absolutely determined to track down whoever was responsible for this burglary and hopefully return their stolen belongings to them.

“We’re now in a position to release this image of someone we’d like to talk to and would ask that anyone who recognises them lets the police know immediately.

“Our understanding is they may have some links to the Derbyshire area, so our plea would extend across the county border too.

“Likewise, if the person in this picture spots this appeal, we’d encourage them to do the right thing and make themselves known to us, as we believe they could help us establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“Any information can be left by calling the police on 101, quoting incident 378 of 23 October 2024, while it can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”