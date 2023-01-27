Derbyshire Police issue advice after 4x4 cars stolen in Peak District
Police have issued crime prevention advice after a 4x4 vehicles were stolen in Peak District.
Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages police officers said 4x4 owners had asked about preventative measures following recent thefts.
Police have recommended anti tamper doors and bonnet hinge bolts. Pedal boxes are also visible deterrents to stop foot controls being operated.
Steering wheel locks are another use of visible security and removable steering wheels.
Locking wheel nuts should also be considered due to the high value of tyres fitted to 4x4 vehicles.
For more information please contact your local Safer Neighbourhood Team.
Report anything suspicious to police on the following contact methods:
• Facebook – send Derbyshire Constabulary a private message
• Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
• Website – report via website or online contact form
• Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.