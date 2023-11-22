Derbyshire Police investigation into hate crime following social media comments on Israel and Palestine conflict
The force has been made aware of a comment made on social media relating to the conflict between Palestine and Israel. Two separate reports have been made to the force and two investigations are being carried out.
The first report related to an allegation of malicious communications, whereby an individual reported that they were being targeted online after a comment made on social media had been mistakenly attributed to them.
A second investigation – following multiple reports from the public – relates to allegations of a hate crime relating to the comment.
Following the first report detectives have spoken with the victim and, after a review of his devices and undertaking further lines of enquiry, it has been confirmed that he did not post the comment and he had been mistakenly identified as the person who did.
As a result of the mistaken identity the victim, as well as their employer, has received a significant amount of contact – some of which has been threatening in nature.
Officers will be working with the victim to review any crimes that may have been committed as part of those communications, and the victim is being supported by officers.
Following the second set of complaints regarding the content of the comment further enquiries are being made to identify the individual who has posted the comments.
Officers would ask that this investigation is allowed to progress without further comment from the public and updates will be given in due course.