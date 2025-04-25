Derbyshire police hunt wanted man over stalking offence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire police are appealing for help in their hunt for a wanted man in connection with a stalking offence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate Kamran Yasin, who has links to the Blackburn area.

Anyone who has seen the 21-year-old is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference 25000053757:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.