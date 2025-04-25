Derbyshire police hunt wanted man over stalking offence
Derbyshire police are appealing for help in their hunt for a wanted man in connection with a stalking offence.
Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate Kamran Yasin, who has links to the Blackburn area.
Anyone who has seen the 21-year-old is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference 25000053757:
- Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.