Derbyshire police hunt wanted man over stalking offence

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 25th Apr 2025, 07:33 BST
Derbyshire police are appealing for help in their hunt for a wanted man in connection with a stalking offence.

Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate Kamran Yasin, who has links to the Blackburn area.

Anyone who has seen the 21-year-old is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference 25000053757:

  • Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

