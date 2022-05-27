Derbyshire Police hunt for man who fled from officers after crashing his car during chase

A Ford Focus was being pursued by police on the Derbyshire-South Yorkshire border when it collided with another car, a Volvo XC70, just after 10.35am this morning. The incident occurred on Station Road, close to the Screwfix store in Halfway, Sheffield.

The driver of the Ford managed to run from the scene and remains outstanding at this time. He is described as being a heavy-set man in his 30s wearing jogging bottoms and no shoes. The driver of the Volvo suffered a minor injury.

Station Road was closed as officers investigated the incident and recovered the Ford – and the road was reopened shortly before 2.30pm.

The crash closed a busy route between Killamarsh and Sheffield for several hours.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone with any information about the incident. Of particular interest is anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that captured the collision and the moments afterwards.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 329-270522:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101