Derbyshire police hunt for man wanted for affray

Derbyshire police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who is wanted for affray.

Shazad Ali, has links to Derby and Normanton.

Despite extensive enquiries officers have been unable to trace the 39-year-old.

Anyone who has seen or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods and quote reference 25000281837:

Website –Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.