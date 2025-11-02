Derbyshire police hunt for man wanted for affray
Shazad Ali, has links to Derby and Normanton.
Despite extensive enquiries officers have been unable to trace the 39-year-old.
Anyone who has seen or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods and quote reference 25000281837:
Website –Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.