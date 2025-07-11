Derbyshire Police face surge in 999 calls amid heatwave – with more people contacting the force than on New Year’s Eve

Derbyshire Police have urged residents to think before contacting the force – amid a surge of calls during the current heatwave.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hot weather and long summer days are leading to a surge in calls to Derbyshire Police’s control room in Ripley.

A force spokesperson said: “Our call handlers are working hard in the heat, often taking more 999 calls than they would on New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Before you dial, please take a moment to stop and think — is it an emergency? If the incident requires an immediate police response, or someone’s life is at risk, then always call 999.

Derbyshire Police are currently facing a surge in 999 calls.

“We prioritise your emergency calls, which means you may experience a longer wait when calling 101. Thank you for your continued support in these busy times, and from everyone in the team, stay safe.”

If you are not facing an emergency and you have internet access, please use one of the following online options to report any information:

Website – access live chat through the force website, or use an online contact form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message through the force’s main Facebook page

Live chat messages are answered by trained staff in the control room — just like 101 calls.

Digital Contact Officers will ask a few questions to understand your needs, assess the urgency, and decide the best next steps. It’s the same team who respond to your Facebook messages and online forms — 24/7.