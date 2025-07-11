Derbyshire Police face surge in 999 calls amid heatwave – with more people contacting the force than on New Year’s Eve
Hot weather and long summer days are leading to a surge in calls to Derbyshire Police’s control room in Ripley.
A force spokesperson said: “Our call handlers are working hard in the heat, often taking more 999 calls than they would on New Year’s Eve.
“Before you dial, please take a moment to stop and think — is it an emergency? If the incident requires an immediate police response, or someone’s life is at risk, then always call 999.
“We prioritise your emergency calls, which means you may experience a longer wait when calling 101. Thank you for your continued support in these busy times, and from everyone in the team, stay safe.”
If you are not facing an emergency and you have internet access, please use one of the following online options to report any information:
Website – access live chat through the force website, or use an online contact form.
Facebook – send a private message through the force’s main Facebook page
Live chat messages are answered by trained staff in the control room — just like 101 calls.
Digital Contact Officers will ask a few questions to understand your needs, assess the urgency, and decide the best next steps. It’s the same team who respond to your Facebook messages and online forms — 24/7.