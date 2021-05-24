Derbyshire police dog together with drone helped track down man suspected of trying car doors

Following a recent rise in vehicle thefts in Newton, Alfreton, a man was allegedly caught trying to open car doors in the village today (Monday, May 24).

But Derbyshire police dog Skye worked together with a drone pilot to find a man from Sheffield who was caught hiding in the undergrowth.

The suspect was then arrested by officers.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, wrote in a post on Twitter: “Newton, Alfreton. Recent surge in vehicle thefts here. Males reported trying car doors in the early hours. One of our drone pilots deployed the new drone and @DerbysDogPolice PD Skye guided in to locate a male from Sheffield hiding in undergrowth. Arrested. #Crime #OpDerbyshire”.

One social media user replied: “Eyes in the sky and a nose on the ground. #nochance”.

