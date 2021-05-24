Derbyshire police dog together with drone helped track down man suspected of trying car doors

A Derbyshire police dog helped officers to locate a man that was reportedly ‘trying car doors’ in the early hours of this morning.

By Lizzie Day
Monday, 24th May 2021, 5:30 pm
Updated Monday, 24th May 2021, 5:37 pm

Following a recent rise in vehicle thefts in Newton, Alfreton, a man was allegedly caught trying to open car doors in the village today (Monday, May 24).

But Derbyshire police dog Skye worked together with a drone pilot to find a man from Sheffield who was caught hiding in the undergrowth.

The suspect was then arrested by officers.

Derbyshire police dog Skye helped to track down a vehicle theft suspect.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, wrote in a post on Twitter: “Newton, Alfreton. Recent surge in vehicle thefts here. Males reported trying car doors in the early hours. One of our drone pilots deployed the new drone and @DerbysDogPolice PD Skye guided in to locate a male from Sheffield hiding in undergrowth. Arrested. #Crime #OpDerbyshire”.

One social media user replied: “Eyes in the sky and a nose on the ground. #nochance”.

Officers also used a drone to locate the man from Sheffield in Alfreton.

The man was found hiding in the undergrowth according to police.