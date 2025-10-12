Derbyshire police deploy stinger and box-in stolen van on the M1

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 12th Oct 2025, 10:27 BST
Two suspected thieves have been arrested after Derbyshire police deployed a stinger and boxed in a stolen van on the M1.

A number of units including firearms and roads policing based at Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire forces worked together to bring the Ford Transit to a halt during the operation.

Officers received a call about a Polaris vehicle and a trailer being taken using a stolen van from a premises at Wollaton Park at about 9.40pm on Wednesday 1 October.

The stolen vehicle was traced to the M1 northbound and officers were deployed to the scene at Junction 30 near Barlborough.

Policing teams worked together to deploy a stinger - a spiked tyre deflation device – to stop the stolen van.

Policing teams worked together to deploy a stinger - a spiked tyre deflation device – to stop the stolen van.

The vehicle was boxed-in by police cars and two men, aged 53 and 38, were arrested at the scene for a number of offences including theft of a motor vehicle, trailer, tools and equipment.

