Derbyshire police deploy stinger and box-in stolen van on the M1

Two suspected thieves have been arrested after Derbyshire police deployed a stinger and boxed in a stolen van on the M1.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of units including firearms and roads policing based at Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire forces worked together to bring the Ford Transit to a halt during the operation.

Officers received a call about a Polaris vehicle and a trailer being taken using a stolen van from a premises at Wollaton Park at about 9.40pm on Wednesday 1 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stolen vehicle was traced to the M1 northbound and officers were deployed to the scene at Junction 30 near Barlborough.

Policing teams worked together to deploy a stinger - a spiked tyre deflation device – to stop the stolen van.

Policing teams worked together to deploy a stinger - a spiked tyre deflation device – to stop the stolen van.

The vehicle was boxed-in by police cars and two men, aged 53 and 38, were arrested at the scene for a number of offences including theft of a motor vehicle, trailer, tools and equipment.