Derbyshire police deploy stinger and box-in stolen van on the M1
A number of units including firearms and roads policing based at Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire forces worked together to bring the Ford Transit to a halt during the operation.
Officers received a call about a Polaris vehicle and a trailer being taken using a stolen van from a premises at Wollaton Park at about 9.40pm on Wednesday 1 October.
The stolen vehicle was traced to the M1 northbound and officers were deployed to the scene at Junction 30 near Barlborough.
Policing teams worked together to deploy a stinger - a spiked tyre deflation device – to stop the stolen van.
The vehicle was boxed-in by police cars and two men, aged 53 and 38, were arrested at the scene for a number of offences including theft of a motor vehicle, trailer, tools and equipment.