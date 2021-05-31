Derbyshire Police dash-cam plea after cyclist killed on roundabout
Detectives investigating the death of a cyclist are appealing for drivers with dash-cam footage to come forward and help with enquiries.
A 73-year-old man was riding a red road bike when he collided with a white BMW X2 on Sunday May 30 at 6.55pm.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene – the man’s family have been informed.
The incident occurred on the slip road of the A52, heading towards Derby, at the Asda roundabout in Spondon.
Detectives investigating the incident are now appealing for witnesses, in particular drivers who may have dash-cam video that may have captured the moments just before the collision, to contact the force.
Anyone with information that may be of help is asked to get in touch using any of the below methods including reference 21*299163:
Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact
Phone – call us on 101.