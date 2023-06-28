News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire police conclude investigation into suspected Wingerworth arson

Police in Derbyshire have provided an update on their investigation into a suspected arson attack.
By Oliver McManus
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 13:25 BST

It comes after an appeal was issued to help officers trace three teenagers in connection with a blaze that saw around 20 firefighters descend on a derelict building.

The fire, on Derby Road in Wingerworth, was reported at 7.25pm on May 30 with a teenage boy and two teenager girls seen in the area before the fire took hold.

Police were keen to speak to them in order to further the investigation and issued an appeal for anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV of the area to come forward.

Around 20 firefighters attended the blaze .Around 20 firefighters attended the blaze .
They also issued a warning about entering buildings like the one that had caught fire and warned they could collapse due to being abandoned and structurally unsafe.

Issuing an update on Wednesday, June 28, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed that no suspects had been identified and the investigation has been filed.