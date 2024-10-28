Derbyshire police concerned for the safety of missing teenager
Derbyshire police have launched an appeal for help to find Isaac, who was last seen at 12.30 pm in Beeston on Saturday, October 26.
Isaac is around 6 ft 1ins tall, of slim build with dark brown hair which is short around the sides with a floppy fringe. He was wearing a black Monterrain tracksuit, and black Nike TW trainers, and carrying a black rucksack when he was last seen. Isaac has links to Buxton and Glossop.
Anyone who has seen him or knows where he may be is urged to contact Derbyshire police with reference 437 of 27 October.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to Derbyshire Constabulary; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.