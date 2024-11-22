Derbyshire police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing teenage girl
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jacey was last seen in the town at 6.30 pm on Wednesday, November 20.
The 14-year-old, who is 5ft 3ins tall and of slim build, has long brown hair with blonde streaks.
She was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, which has white butterflies on the leg, a black puffer jacket, and a white hat. Jacey has links to the Glossop area as well as Mansfield.
Anyone who has seen Jacey is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, including reference 1076-201124:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.