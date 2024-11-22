Derbyshire police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing teenage girl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager from Glossop.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacey was last seen in the town at 6.30 pm on Wednesday, November 20.

The 14-year-old, who is 5ft 3ins tall and of slim build, has long brown hair with blonde streaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, which has white butterflies on the leg, a black puffer jacket, and a white hat. Jacey has links to the Glossop area as well as Mansfield.

Jacey was last seen at 6.30 pm on Wednesday, November 20 in Glossop.

Anyone who has seen Jacey is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, including reference 1076-201124:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.