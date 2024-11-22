Derbyshire police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing teenage girl

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Officers are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager from Glossop.

Jacey was last seen in the town at 6.30 pm on Wednesday, November 20.

The 14-year-old, who is 5ft 3ins tall and of slim build, has long brown hair with blonde streaks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, which has white butterflies on the leg, a black puffer jacket, and a white hat. Jacey has links to the Glossop area as well as Mansfield.

Jacey was last seen at 6.30 pm on Wednesday, November 20 in Glossop.Jacey was last seen at 6.30 pm on Wednesday, November 20 in Glossop.
Jacey was last seen at 6.30 pm on Wednesday, November 20 in Glossop.

Anyone who has seen Jacey is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, including reference 1076-201124:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice