Derbyshire police catch driver watching video on phone as he drives up M1 motorway

Derbyshire police have described a motorist as ‘unbelievable’ after catching him watching a video on his phone while at the wheel on the M1 motorway

By Phil Bramley
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 8:49am

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said they spotted the vehicle, which had been driving for miles with its indicator on and veering over the road. They added: “ The reason was that he was busy watching a video on a mobile phone in centre of wheel, playing video.”

The driver has been reported for road traffic offences.

The driver had travelled for miles with his indicator on