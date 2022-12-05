Derbyshire police catch driver watching video on phone as he drives up M1 motorway
Derbyshire police have described a motorist as ‘unbelievable’ after catching him watching a video on his phone while at the wheel on the M1 motorway
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said they spotted the vehicle, which had been driving for miles with its indicator on and veering over the road. They added: “ The reason was that he was busy watching a video on a mobile phone in centre of wheel, playing video.”
The driver has been reported for road traffic offences.