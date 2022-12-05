Derbyshire police catch driver reaching 120mph in rain
Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have stopped the driver speeding in difficult weather conditions.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The average speed of a car spotted by officers on A38 Coxbench was 108mph, with maximum speed reaching 120mph.
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said that the driver decided to “try his luck travelling in poor weather combining lighting defects and excessive speed.”
Officers added that a ban for the driver who has less than two years of experience behind the wheel, is now looking ‘imminent.’