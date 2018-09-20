Derbyshire police bring rogue roofers down to earth

Derbyshire police intercepted rogue roofers near Chesterfield after they ramped up their price by an eye-watering 2,300%

Police say two men initially quoted a price of £45 to repair a roof for an elderly female resident.

But having completed the work, their bill shot-up to £1,100.

Officers were alerted and a van was stopped on the A617 near Temple Normanton.

The two occupants of the vehicle have been charged with fraud.

Their vehicle was also seized.

