Derbyshire police boss to 'prioritise safety of women and girls'

In the first of a series of performance specific ‘public assurance’ meetings, Angelique Foster is inviting questions from members of the public and community groups focussed on the subject of women’s safety.

The commissioner said: “I am prioritising the safety of those women and girls at risk of violence and sexual violence in my future plans for Derbyshire.

Derbyshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) Angelique Foster is to put violence against women and girls in the county under the spotlight.

"I want people to feel confident and safe in their homes, in their communities and during an evening out.

“As part of my role as PCC, I want to reassure myself and the residents of Derby and Derbyshire that violence against women and girls is being taken very seriously.

"This is an abhorrent crime and every effort is being made to protect those at risk, reduce offences and bring those responsible to justice.

“This new style single issue scrutiny meeting will provide the public, and me, with the opportunity to have an in-depth look at the work to address a problem that is currently one of the highest concerns to the general public.”

The meeting, which is being held virtually, will be recorded and published via the commissioner’s website and social media channels as soon as possible after its conclusion on November 3.

Questions should be submitted in writing and cannot be in relation to current investigations.