Officers are sharing the images of three people they’d like to speak to about three dogs that were reported as out of control in Pleasley.

A woman reported that she had been walking her poodle along the trail just off Pit Lane when three people walked past with three dogs described as ‘bulldog’ types.

The dogs pulled away from their owners and tried to attack the Poodle, but the Poodle’s owner picked the dog up in time to avoid any injury. One of the bulldogs is then said to have jumped up and bit her on her side, but she was protected from injury by a thick water drinking vest that she was wearing.

Do you recognise the three people pictured? Police are keen to identify them as they believe they may be able to help with their enquiries.

The three people with the bulldogs, two men and a woman, are then said to have grabbed the dogs and left. The incident happened on Saturday 24 February at around 1.45pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference 24*113316 via: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101