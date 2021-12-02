Derbyshire Police arrest two people on suspicion of drugs offences
The occupants of a car were arrested near Matlock yesterday on suspicion of drugs offences.
The Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth and Darley Dale Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that on Wednesday, December 1, police community support officers spotted a vehicle travelling through the Matlock area that had intelligence relating to the supply of drugs around the Derbyshire Dales.
Officers then stopped the vehicle, and the two occupants of the car were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
Enquires into the incident are currently ongoing. The Matlock SNT reminded local residents that if they have any concerns regarding drug-related activity in the area, these can be reported to Derbyshire Police using any one of the following methods:
Call the police at 101/999
Visit www.derbyshire.police.uk and click onto the report tab
Message the main Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Alternatively you can visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/Give-information or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.