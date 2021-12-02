Two people were arrested after the car was pulled over by police.

The Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth and Darley Dale Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that on Wednesday, December 1, police community support officers spotted a vehicle travelling through the Matlock area that had intelligence relating to the supply of drugs around the Derbyshire Dales.

Officers then stopped the vehicle, and the two occupants of the car were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Enquires into the incident are currently ongoing. The Matlock SNT reminded local residents that if they have any concerns regarding drug-related activity in the area, these can be reported to Derbyshire Police using any one of the following methods:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Call the police at 101/999

Visit www.derbyshire.police.uk and click onto the report tab

Message the main Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page