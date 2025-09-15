Derbyshire police arrest man on suspicion of GBH after woman assaulted
The incident occurred in Boulton Lane, in Derby, just before 6.15pm on Saturday.
A Derbyshire Police statement said: “A woman has been taken to hospital. The extent of her injuries is not yet known.
“A British man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody. This is being treated as an isolated incident.”
A police scene was put in place from Boulton Lane to the junction with Harvey Road and officers remained in the area for some time.
Police are keen to hear from anyone with any information as well as anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage.
If you can help with their investigation, you can contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 938 of 13 September:
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.