Derbyshire Police are appealing for help after convict absconds from prison

Derbyshire Police are appealing for help from the public in finding a convict who has gone missing whilst serving a prison sentence.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 26th Oct 2023, 07:22 BST
Matthew West walked out of Sudbury prison at 8.15pm on Wednesday, where he was serving an eight-year sentence for battery.

West is around 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and scars on his head and face.

The 39-year-old, who is believed to be wearing a light grey top with an orange stripe, black joggers, and black trainers, has links to the Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Staffordshire.

West is around 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and scars on his head and face. Image: Derbyshire Police
Members of the public are asked not to approach West and instead contact Derbyshire police, quoting reference 23*661468:

You contact the force through a number of ways: on Facebook – send a private message to our Facebook page; on X/Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact; online by visiting the force website and using the online contact form or by phoning 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.