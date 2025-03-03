Derbyshire police appeal to trace owners of recovered gold jewellery

Derbyshire police officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate the owners of a number of items of jewellery which have been recovered.

The gold items were recovered by officers recently and police are now looking to find the rightful owners.

If you have any information on who the jewellery items belong to, then please contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*658177:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.