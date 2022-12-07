Derbyshire police appeal to identify woman after alleged fraudulent driving test
Officers from Derbyshire Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they want to speak to in connection with several alleged fraudulent driving test incidents.
The incident took place in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, where driving test staff became concerned one of the women present may have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
Officers are now asking for the public’s help to identify the woman pictured who they want to speak to in connection with this incident, as well as other similar incidents in Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Worcestershire, Hereford, Kent, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Greater London area.
Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary using any of the below methods, including reference 22*519373:
Facebook – send a private message to our Facebook page
Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – report via website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.