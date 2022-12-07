The incident took place in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, where driving test staff became concerned one of the women present may have been taking a test on behalf of another person.

Officers are now asking for the public’s help to identify the woman pictured who they want to speak to in connection with this incident, as well as other similar incidents in Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Worcestershire, Hereford, Kent, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Greater London area.

Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary using any of the below methods, including reference 22*519373:

Facebook – send a private message to our Facebook page

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – report via website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

