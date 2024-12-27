Derbyshire police appeal to identify man after thefts from petrol stations

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 27th Dec 2024, 17:11 GMT
Derbyshire police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with a number of thefts.

The offences have occurred at Sainsbury’s in Peak Drive, Derby, on 16 December and Huthwaite Service Station in Nottinghamshire, on 24 November, when offenders have filled containers with fuel at petrol stations before driving off without paying.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident as he may have information which could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*745009:

Police are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident as he may have information which could help with their investigation.
  • Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
  • Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

