Derbyshire police appeal to find teens who intervened during bus incident
The incident occurred on the Villager bus from Derby to Burton on Trent at around 7pm on 11 July when a man behaved inappropriately towards a woman. Two teenage boys who were on the bus at the time intervened and helped move the man away.
Officers are keen to speak to the boys, and anyone who witnessed the incident, as they may have information which could help with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police using any of the following methods, quoting the reference 24000413154: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.