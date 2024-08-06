Derbyshire police appeal to find teens who intervened during bus incident

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 6th Aug 2024, 07:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police investigating an incident on a bus in Derbyshire are appealing for two witnesses who intervened to come forward.

The incident occurred on the Villager bus from Derby to Burton on Trent at around 7pm on 11 July when a man behaved inappropriately towards a woman. Two teenage boys who were on the bus at the time intervened and helped move the man away.

Officers are keen to speak to the boys, and anyone who witnessed the incident, as they may have information which could help with their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using any of the following methods, quoting the reference 24000413154: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice