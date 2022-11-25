News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Derbyshire Police appeal to find man after knife shown in Matlock pub

Officers are appealing for help finding a man who they want to speak to in connection with an incident in Matlock which saw a knife shown in a bar.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Dan Jones is believed to live in the Hemel Hempstead area and officers have been attempting to trace him since the incident, in March, but have been unable to locate him.

Officers urge anyone who has seen the 24-year-old, or have any knowledge of his current whereabouts, to contact them using any of the below methods, including reference 22*170087:

Hide Ad

Facebook – send private message

Dan Jones is believed to live in the Hemel Hempstead area and officers have been attempting to trace him since the incident, but have been unable to locate him.

Most Popular

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – report via website or use online contact form

Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.