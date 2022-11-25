Derbyshire Police appeal to find man after knife shown in Matlock pub
Officers are appealing for help finding a man who they want to speak to in connection with an incident in Matlock which saw a knife shown in a bar.
Dan Jones is believed to live in the Hemel Hempstead area and officers have been attempting to trace him since the incident, in March, but have been unable to locate him.
Officers urge anyone who has seen the 24-year-old, or have any knowledge of his current whereabouts, to contact them using any of the below methods, including reference 22*170087:
Facebook – send private message
Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – report via website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.