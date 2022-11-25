Dan Jones is believed to live in the Hemel Hempstead area and officers have been attempting to trace him since the incident, in March, but have been unable to locate him.

Officers urge anyone who has seen the 24-year-old, or have any knowledge of his current whereabouts, to contact them using any of the below methods, including reference 22*170087:

Facebook – send private message

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – report via website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101