Derbyshire Police appeal for witnesses as man is charged with rape

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was charged with rape following an incident in Ilkeston.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

The incident occurred between 1am and 3am on Friday, June 23, in the Larklands area of the town. The woman told police that she had been attacked by a man, who she did not know, after a night out. A man has been charged with her rape and has been remanded in custody.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the following areas of Ilkeston and may have heard raised voices – or has CCTV or dashcam that may have captured footage or audio between 1am and 2.45am. The areas include Stanton Road, Lower Stanton Road, Cavendish Road, Birdcroft Lane, Little Hallam Lane and Longfield Lane.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting reference 23000385737. You can contact them by sending a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page or by calling 101

