Derbyshire Police appeal for witnesses after reports of town centre hate crime
Members of the public are being urged to help the police with their investigation into an alleged hate crime in Derbyshire.
Officers were called to St Peters Street in Derby just before 2.45pm on Monday, March 13 – following a report that a group of men had allegedly been making offensive remarks.
As part of that investigation, they are keen to speak to three men who were seen in the area at the time of the incident – as they may have important information which can help with enquiries.
READ THIS: Derbyshire man set fire to flat when police tried to arrest him on suspicion of possessing a gun
If you were in the area of St Peters Street between 2.00pm and 3.00pm on March 13 and witnessed what happened, or have any further information, you can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*093109:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.