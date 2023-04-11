Derbyshire Police appeal for witnesses after reports of town centre hate crime

Officers were called to St Peters Street in Derby just before 2.45pm on Monday, March 13 – following a report that a group of men had allegedly been making offensive remarks.

As part of that investigation, they are keen to speak to three men who were seen in the area at the time of the incident – as they may have important information which can help with enquiries.

Anybody with information is urged to come forward.

If you were in the area of St Peters Street between 2.00pm and 3.00pm on March 13 and witnessed what happened, or have any further information, you can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*093109:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101