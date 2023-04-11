News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Police appeal for witnesses after reports of town centre hate crime

Members of the public are being urged to help the police with their investigation into an alleged hate crime in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to St Peters Street in Derby just before 2.45pm on Monday, March 13 – following a report that a group of men had allegedly been making offensive remarks.

As part of that investigation, they are keen to speak to three men who were seen in the area at the time of the incident – as they may have important information which can help with enquiries.

Anybody with information is urged to come forward.
If you were in the area of St Peters Street between 2.00pm and 3.00pm on March 13 and witnessed what happened, or have any further information, you can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*093109:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.