News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Derbyshire police appeal for information following attempted burglary in Bakewell

Officers are appealing for information and CCTV following an attempted burglary last week.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 12:53 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident took place between 1.40 a.m. and 1.50 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, in the Aldern Way area of Bakewell.

Officers have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious to contact the force. Anyone who has CCTV, Doorbell, dashcam footage of any suspicious activity around the time mentioned is urged to contact officers as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force on the following contact methods quoting reference 23*571240

Officers are appealing for information and CCTV following an attempted burglary last week. The incident took place between 1.40 a.m. and 1.50 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, in the Aldern Way area of Bakewell.Officers are appealing for information and CCTV following an attempted burglary last week. The incident took place between 1.40 a.m. and 1.50 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, in the Aldern Way area of Bakewell.
Officers are appealing for information and CCTV following an attempted burglary last week. The incident took place between 1.40 a.m. and 1.50 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, in the Aldern Way area of Bakewell.
Most Popular

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.