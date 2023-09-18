Derbyshire police appeal for information following attempted burglary in Bakewell
The incident took place between 1.40 a.m. and 1.50 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, in the Aldern Way area of Bakewell.
Officers have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious to contact the force. Anyone who has CCTV, Doorbell, dashcam footage of any suspicious activity around the time mentioned is urged to contact officers as well.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force on the following contact methods quoting reference 23*571240
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.