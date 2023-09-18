Watch more videos on Shots!

The incident took place between 1.40 a.m. and 1.50 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, in the Aldern Way area of Bakewell.

Officers have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious to contact the force. Anyone who has CCTV, Doorbell, dashcam footage of any suspicious activity around the time mentioned is urged to contact officers as well.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force on the following contact methods quoting reference 23*571240

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101