Derbyshire police appeal for information as man taken to hospital with serious injuries after attack

Derbyshire police have issued an appeal for information after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an attack

Police were called to Ilkeston Market Place following a serious assault in the early hours of this morning.

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said that officers will remain in the area for some time and that the market had been cordoned off which may cause disruption to pedestrians.

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They added: “If you witnessed the incident and have not already spoken to police, please contact us with reference 120 of 1 June.” You can get in touch via:

• Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/

• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

