Derbyshire police appeal for information after teenage girl assaulted in Buxton

At around 9.50pm and 10.10pm on Wednesday 17 November a 16-year-old was walking through the Pavilion Gardens when a man approached and assaulted her.

The man was described as white, aged between 40 and 50 years old around 5ft 10, with stubble. He was wearing a dark cap, dark puffer jacket and had a local accent

If you noticed anything suspicious, or have any information which could help, please contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference 21*673124:

Police are appealing for information

Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Phone – call us on 101.