Derbyshire police appeal for information after teenage girl assaulted in Buxton
Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses following reports a teenage girl was assaulted in Buxton.
At around 9.50pm and 10.10pm on Wednesday 17 November a 16-year-old was walking through the Pavilion Gardens when a man approached and assaulted her.
The man was described as white, aged between 40 and 50 years old around 5ft 10, with stubble. He was wearing a dark cap, dark puffer jacket and had a local accent
If you noticed anything suspicious, or have any information which could help, please contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference 21*673124:
Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
Phone – call us on 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org