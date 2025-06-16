Derbyshire police appeal for information after serious assault

Derbyshire police are appealing for information after a man need hospital treatment following a serious assault.

Just before 1am on Sunday (15 June), a man was seriously assaulted on Curzon Street in Derby and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A scene was in place and Curzon Street, Bramble Street and part of The Wardwick, near to St Werburgh’s Church, was closed.

The scene has now been removed and the roads re-opened.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incidentplaceholder image
A 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident

A 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the following methods and quoting reference number 25*346140.

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

